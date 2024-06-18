Chinese state councilor stresses combating crimes to ensure food security

June 18, 2024

ZHENGZHOU, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Wang Xiaohong on Monday emphasized the importance of combating crimes related to agriculture to bolster national food security at a higher level.

Wang, who is also a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in central China's Henan Province, a major breadbasket.

Wang stressed cracking down on the production and sale of counterfeit and substandard agricultural materials, as well as the destruction of arable land resources.

He highlighted the need to strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights within the seed industry and to effectively safeguard fertile farmland to ensure agricultural production.

In light of the recent onslaught of high temperatures and drought affecting areas such as Henan, Wang called for comprehensive planning in drought resistance, flood management and emergency preparedness. He urged the maximization of efforts on disaster prevention and mitigation.

