Trending in China | Kung Fu Tea: Long spout pot tea art

(People's Daily App) 15:50, July 09, 2024

The performance of long spout pot tea art, which originated from Sichuan Province, is an important component of the Chinese tea culture with a high practical and aesthetic significance. The boiling water temperature drops from 100 to 80 degrees as it passes through the long spout, ensuring it reaches the cup at optimum heat. The forceful pouring action also helps the tea leaves churn, enhancing the rapid release of the tea's flavor. (Video source: Kuaishou)

