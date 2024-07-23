Harbin holds ceremony to mark 200 days to go for 9th Asian Winter Games
Performers act during a ceremony to mark 200 days to go for the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Performers act during a ceremony to mark 200 days to go for the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Performers act during a ceremony to mark 200 days to go for the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Performers act during a ceremony to mark 200 days to go for the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding He)
Performers act during a ceremony to mark 200 days to go for the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding He)
This photo taken on July 22, 2024. shows the drone performance during a ceremony to mark 200 days to go for the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Performers act during a ceremony to mark 200 days to go for the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Performers act during a ceremony to mark 200 days to go for the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
