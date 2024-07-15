Home>>
Trending in China | Chinese beaded lamps
(People's Daily App) 16:12, July 15, 2024
Beaded lamps have an illustrious history in China. Decorated with strings of colorful beads, these ornate lamps fully highlight the advanced techniques of Chinese artisans. Today, through techniques passed down through generations of craftspeople, beaded lamps continue to shine as works of art.
