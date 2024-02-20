We Are China

Lanterns illuminated to celebrate Lantern Festival in N China

Ecns.cn) 16:38, February 20, 2024

Lanterns are displayed to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Han Bing)

