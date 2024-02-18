Explore Grand Lantern Show in Zhengding

(People's Daily App) 16:18, February 18, 2024

In the thousand-year-old ancient city of Zhengding in Hebei Province, a grand lantern show is unfolding to welcome the new year. The lanterns boast diverse and intricate designs, drawing inspiration from a rich array of sources. Explore the lantern show in Zhengding with Adrian to celebrate the Chinese Spring Festival.

(Video source: Great Wall New Media)

