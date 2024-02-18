Lantern show held in Taiyuan Ancient County scenic spot
People visit a lantern show held in Taiyuan Ancient County scenic spot in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
People visit a lantern show held in Taiyuan Ancient County scenic spot in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
People visit a lantern show held in Taiyuan Ancient County scenic spot in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
People visit a lantern show held in Taiyuan Ancient County scenic spot in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
People visit a lantern show held in Taiyuan Ancient County scenic spot in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
This photo taken on Feb. 16, 2024 shows a lantern show held in Taiyuan Ancient County scenic spot in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
People visit a lantern show held in Taiyuan Ancient County scenic spot in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese cities adorned with lanterns to greet Spring Festival
- Explore the artistry of a village known for palace lantern manufacturing
- Pic story: inheritor of fish-shaped lantern making skills in east China
- Dazzling lanterns light up Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai
- 30th Int'l Dinosaur Lantern Show kicks off in Zigong
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.