We Are China

Lantern show held in Taiyuan Ancient County scenic spot

Xinhua) 08:24, February 18, 2024

People visit a lantern show held in Taiyuan Ancient County scenic spot in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

People visit a lantern show held in Taiyuan Ancient County scenic spot in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

People visit a lantern show held in Taiyuan Ancient County scenic spot in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

People visit a lantern show held in Taiyuan Ancient County scenic spot in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

People visit a lantern show held in Taiyuan Ancient County scenic spot in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

This photo taken on Feb. 16, 2024 shows a lantern show held in Taiyuan Ancient County scenic spot in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

People visit a lantern show held in Taiyuan Ancient County scenic spot in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)