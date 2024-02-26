Ice sculptures, lanterns add color to 14th National Winter Games

Ecns.cn) 14:15, February 26, 2024

An ice sculpture themed on the 14th National Winter Games is illuminated in Zhalantun City, a host city of the games, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Huawen)

China's 14th National Winter Games kicked off on Feb. 17, marking the largest national event in China after the Beijing Winter Olympics.

