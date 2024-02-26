Ice sculptures, lanterns add color to 14th National Winter Games
An ice sculpture themed on the 14th National Winter Games is illuminated in Zhalantun City, a host city of the games, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Huawen)
China's 14th National Winter Games kicked off on Feb. 17, marking the largest national event in China after the Beijing Winter Olympics.
An ice sculpture themed on the 14th National Winter Games is illuminated in Zhalantun City, a host city of the games, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Huawen)
Lanterns themed on the 14th National Winter Games are illuminated in Zhalantun City, a host city of the games, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Huawen)
Lanterns themed on the 14th National Winter Games are illuminated in Zhalantun City, a host city of the games, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Huawen)
Lanterns themed on the 14th National Winter Games are illuminated in Zhalantun City, a host city of the games, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Huawen)
