In pics: China's 14th National Winter Games

Xinhua) 17:00, February 20, 2024

Athletes compete during men's 15km mass start of biathlon event at the 14th National Winter Games in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Hu Weiyao of Liaoning celebrates during men's 15km mass start of biathlon event at the 14th National Winter Games in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Athletes compete during men's 15km mass start of biathlon event at the 14th National Winter Games in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Gold medalist Hu Weiyao (C) of Liaoning, silver medalist Li Xuezhi (L) of Liaoning and bronze medalist Jian Kaige of Inner Mongolia react during the awarding ceremony of men's 15km mass start of biathlon event at the 14th National Winter Games in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Gold medalist Chu Yuanmeng (C) of Hebei, silver medalist Meng Fanqi (L) of Jilin and bronze medalist Yang Lianhong of Liaoning pose for photograph during the awarding ceremony of women's 12.5km mass start of biathlon event at the 14th National Winter Games in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Chu Yuanmeng of Hebei competes during women's 12.5km mass start of biathlon event at the 14th National Winter Games in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Meng Fanqi of Jilin competes during women's 12.5km mass start of biathlon event at the 14th National Winter Games in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Athletes compete during women's 12.5km mass start of biathlon event at the 14th National Winter Games in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Chu Yuanmeng (front) of Hebei competes during women's 12.5km mass start of biathlon event at the 14th National Winter Games in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Meng Fanqi of Jilin competes during women's 12.5km mass start of biathlon event at the 14th National Winter Games in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Chu Yuanmeng of Hebei competes during women's 12.5km mass start of biathlon event at the 14th National Winter Games in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Wang Zhiyu (R)/Zhu Zeyangxu of Fujian compete during curling mixed doubles gold medal match between Wang Zhiyu/Zhu Zeyangxu of Fujian and Ba Dexin/Jiang Yilun of Heilongjiang at the 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Wang Zhiyu (R)/Zhu Zeyangxu of Fujian compete during curling mixed doubles gold medal match between Wang Zhiyu/Zhu Zeyangxu of Fujian and Ba Dexin/Jiang Yilun of Heilongjiang at the 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Jiang Yilun of Heilongjiang competes during curling mixed doubles gold medal match between Wang Zhiyu/Zhu Zeyangxu of Fujian and Ba Dexin/Jiang Yilun of Heilongjiang at the 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Ba Dexin (R)/Jiang Yilun of Heilongjiang compete during curling mixed doubles gold medal match between Wang Zhiyu/Zhu Zeyangxu of Fujian and Ba Dexin/Jiang Yilun of Heilongjiang at the 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Wang Zhiyu (R)/Zhu Zeyangxu of Fujian compete during curling mixed doubles gold medal match between Wang Zhiyu/Zhu Zeyangxu of Fujian and Ba Dexin/Jiang Yilun of Heilongjiang at the 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Ba Dexin of Heilongjiang competes during curling mixed doubles gold medal match between Wang Zhiyu/Zhu Zeyangxu of Fujian and Ba Dexin/Jiang Yilun of Heilongjiang at the 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)