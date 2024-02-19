Highlights of China's 14th National Winter Games

Zhao Mengyang (R) of team Jilin relays with teammate Ma Qinghua during the women's team relay final of cross country event in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Athletes compete during the women's team relay final of cross country event in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Chi Chunxue (front R) of team Heilongjiang competes during the women's team relay final of cross country event in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Li Xin (front R) of team Heilongjiang competes during the women's team relay final of cross country event in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Athletes compete during the women's team relay final of cross country event in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Ling Zhi/Han Yu (R) of Beijing compete during the mixed doubles 9th round match against Han Peng/Han Siyu of Jilin at curling event in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Ba Dexin of Heilongjiang competes during the mixed doubles 9th round match between Ba Dexin/Jiang Yilun of Heilongjiang and Wang Zhiyu/Zhu Zeyangxu of Fujian at curling event in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Hao Zhaohui of Inner Mongolia competes during the mixed doubles 9th round match between Hao Zhaohui/He Dan of Inner Mongolia and Meng Tianyu/Cao Chang of Shanxi at curling event in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Yang Liao (L) of Inner Mongolia competes during the girl's round robin group B match between Inner Mongolia and Liaoning of ice hockey event in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Zhu Zeyangxu of Fujian competes during the mixed doubles 9th round match between Ba Dexin/Jiang Yilun of Heilongjiang and Wang Zhiyu/Zhu Zeyangxu of Fujian at curling event in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Han Peng/Han Siyu of Jilin compete during the mixed doubles 9th round match against Ling Zhi/Han Yu of Beijing at curling event in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Athletes start during the women's team relay final of cross country event in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Zhao Xinrui (2nd R) of Inner Mongolia competes during the girl's round robin group B match between Inner Mongolia and Liaoning of ice hockey event in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Cao Ruohan of Liaoning defends during the girl's round robin group B match between Inner Mongolia and Liaoning of ice hockey event in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Liu An'na (L) of Inner Mongolia falls on the ice rink during the girl's round robin group B match between Inner Mongolia and Liaoning of ice hockey event in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Players of Liaoning celebrate after winning the girl's round robin group B match between Inner Mongolia and Liaoning of ice hockey event in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

