Opening ceremony of China's 14th National Winter Games held in Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 13:12, February 18, 2024

Artists perform before the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Junchuan)

An artist performs before the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

The Chinese national flag is carried to the stadium during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

The delegation of Tianjin parade into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

The delegation of Beijing parade into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Artists perform before the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Artists perform before the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Artists perform before the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

The delegation of Anhui Province parade into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Artists perform before the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

The delegation of the referees parade into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This photo taken on Feb. 17, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Flag bearers carry the flag of the China's National Winter Games into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Artists peform during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

The delegation of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region parade into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Artists perform before the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Artists perform before the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Artists perform before the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Chinese Olympic champion Wu Dajing carries the flag of the delegation of Jilin Province as he parades into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

An artist performs before the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Artists perform before the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Artists peform during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

The Chinese national flag is carried to the stadium during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

The delegation of the referees parades into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Artists perform before the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Artists perform before the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

The delegation of China's Hong Kong parade into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Flag bearers carry the flag of the China's National Winter Games into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

This photo taken on Feb. 17, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An artist performs during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

The delegation of Guangdong Province parade into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Zhang Chunhui takes an oath on behalf of all judges during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Fan Hongwen (front 2th L) takes an oath on behalf of all coaches during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

The delegation of Macao Special Administrative Region parade into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Children perform during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

The delegation of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region parade into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Children perform during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This photo taken on Feb. 17, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

