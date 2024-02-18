Campus cultivates ice and snow sports culture

China Daily

Students learn speed skating at Shuixigou Middle School in Urumqi county, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region on Dec 20, 2023. WANG JING/CHINA DAILY

Shuixigou Middle School in Urumqi county, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, has a 9-year education system with curriculums ranging from primary school to junior high school. With its 20-year history of winter sports courses, Shuixigou Middle School has gained fame across Urumqi city and even Xinjiang.

The hockey team of Shuixigou Middle School has a training session on Dec 20, 2023. WANG JING/CHINA DAILY

After basic ice skating curriculums in their second year, students can choose to join the school's speed skating, hockey, or figure skating teams based on individual conditions. With years of teaching experience and achievements, winter sports became featured courses in Shuixigou Middle School. Almost all students can master ice skating and skiing and many of them become winter sports athletes on autonomous regional and national teams.

Shuixigou Middle School hockey team members take a break from training on Dec 20, 2023. WANG JING/CHINA DAILY

Over the years, Urumqi county has made use of its rich ice and snow resources and good climatic conditions to promote winter sports. Some qualified schools actively carry out winter sports courses and experimental activities on ice to let the students feel the charm of winter sports.

First-grade students of Shuixigou Middle School try ice sledging on the campus ice rink on Dec 20, 2023. WANG JING/CHINA DAILY

A teacher teaches students speed skating at Shuixigou Middle School on Dec 20,2023. WANG JING/CHINA DAILY

Students from Miaoergou Middle School of Urumqi county take a skiing lesson at the Silkroad Mountain Resort in Urumqi county, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous region on Dec 19, 2023. WANG JING/CHINA DAILY

