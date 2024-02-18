12-year-old snowboard prodigy makes waves at China's National Winter Games

HOHHOT, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- In a captivating debut at China's 14th National Winter Games in Hohhot, 12-year-old Zhou Yizhu, also known as Patti Zhou, has made a significant impact in the adult category's snowboard halfpipe final.

Competing against athletes more than twice her age, Zhou's performance has ignited conversations among snowboarding enthusiasts in China, speculating on her potential to become the next big sensation in the sport, akin to stars like Gu Ailing (Eileen Gu) or Su Yiming.

"My ultimate goal is to become an Olympic champion," Zhou stated, recognizing the journey ahead. She draws inspiration from her father's advice to believe in herself and admires athletes such as Gu Ailing, Su Yiming, and Japanese snowboarder Ayumu Hirano, who clinched a silver medal at just 15 years old at the Sochi Winter Olympics and later won gold in Beijing.

"I'm drawn to a more masculine style, more powerful. I hope my style is as stylish as Ayumu Hirano's," Zhou shared.

Describing her interpretation of a stylish approach, Zhou quoted a line from a poem by China's Tang Dynasty romantic poet Li Bai: "Flowing down three thousand feet, as if the Milky Way falls from the ninth heaven."

Clearly enamored by romantic expressions, Zhou views snowboarding as a sport with inherent spiritual connections to nature.

"Although I'm just cruising down the slopes, when you ask me why I ride decently, I'd say, I feel that skiing connects me with nature, and the mountains give me a unique strength."

Beyond snowboarding, Zhou has also made a name for herself in surfing, finding parallels between the two sports. "Surfing and snowboarding feel similar; you can fly, and the sensation of flying is amazing. For me, the commonality between these two sports is that I can communicate with nature through them. Surfing is about communicating with the ocean, and snowboarding is about connecting with the mountains.

"In these sports where I communicate with nature, I feel incredibly free," she added.

The 12-year-old's whimsical side extends to naming animals she encounters on the slopes after her favorite snowboarders. From a tall deer named after Australian snowboarder Scotty James to a curious crow named after Ayumu Hirano, and a bouncing squirrel named after two-time Olympic silver medalist Danny Kass.

"I love snowboarding; it's my life. My dream is to travel the world with my snowboard and surfboard," Zhou declared.

Her father believes that Zhou's advantage over many Chinese snowboarders lies in her constant curiosity and increasing joy in snowboarding. He hopes she continues to maintain.

"I dream of my daughter winning an Olympic gold medal, but as we all know, it's very difficult. So, I don't have specific expectations for her achievements in the snowboarding field," said Zhou's father, Zhou Zhiguo.

"In fact, we didn't deliberately follow the paths of Su Yiming or Gu Ailing's success, and such paths are difficult to replicate," he added.

"When I knew Su Yiming for the first time, he was 12 years old and nobody imagined the boy would become an Olympic gold medalist. I think this kind of relative obscurity has protected him, allowing him to maintain curiosity and happiness in snowboarding."

Now thrust into the limelight of competitive sports, Zhou is on the path to potentially becoming China's next iconic snowboarding star. Zhou Zhiguo, however, does not dismiss the utilitarian and sometimes brutal aspects of competitive sports.

"I believe this is a tempering for Patti. Ultimately, it will help her find the person she wants to become.

"But when she steps into the spotlight at such a young age, how to maintain her original intention for snowboarding in the future is indeed a complex question. I am closely observing many successful athlete cases, and I will discuss my analysis of the growth paths with Patti," he added.

"I won't say that I am shaping my daughter. In fact, I don't have the ability or resources for that. I'm just accompanying her on this journey."

Participating in the National Winter Games for the first time, Zhou expressed her curiosity about Inner Mongolia, wanting to explore real Mongolian yurts besides the competition. She also praised the deliciousness of the local beef and lamb.

Coinciding with the Chinese Lunar New Year, Zhou described this edition of the National Winter Games as a special new year experience.

"I initially wanted to celebrate the New Year with my grandparents, but participating in this competition has its benefits. Maybe I can bring home a medal to wish them a Happy New Year," she said.

