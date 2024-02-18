Int'l referee at China's National Winter Games impressed by short track racing

Xinhua) 09:44, February 18, 2024

HOHHOT, China, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- On the first gold medal day of short track speed skating at China's 14th National Winter Games, Sarah Henderson from Britain, chief referee of the event, told Xinhua, that "it is a very strong competition and great racing."

Sun Long of Jilin and Heilongjiang's Zang Yize triumphed the men's and the women's 1,500m short track speed skating respectively, while Shandong claimed the victory in the 2,000m mixed team relay on Friday.

"The semifinals and finals today are so exciting to watch," Henderson said. "There is everything we need for a competition. It is a great event for the athletes and coaches with the fantastic ice rink and facilities here."

She was also impressed by the crowd in the venue: "They love skaters. I saw the posters of Wu Dajing. It is an enjoyable environment."

The National Winter Games marks Henderson's fourth trip to China, after the test events of the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2021, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, and the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Beijing last December.

"I have been a short track referee for over 15 years. When I came to China for the Olympics two years ago, the short track was on TV. It was a great experience to see that the event is a popular sport in this country," she said.

Henderson also believes that China will remain competitive on the international stage: "China has been strong for a long time and is able to win champions, World Cups and have great racing every year."

In recent years, China has engaged more than 300 million people in winter sports, and the ice-and-snow industry plays a vital role in boosting the country's economy this winter.

"I really enjoy seeing the promotion of winter sports. There are many young talents in China," Henderson noted. "Keep going. It will be exciting."

