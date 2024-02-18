14th National Winter Games kicks off in Inner Mongolia
An opening ceremony of China's 14th National Winter Games is held in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Cui Nan)
China's 14th National Winter Games kicked off on Saturday, marking the largest national event in China after the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Flag bearers carry the flag of the China's National Winter Games into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Cui Nan)
The delegation of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region parades into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Cui Nan)
The delegation of Macao Special Administrative Region parades into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Cui Nan)
