In pics: Athletes shine at the China's 14th National Winter Games

Xinhua) 08:15, February 19, 2024

HULUN BUIR, Feb. 18, 2024 (Xinhua) -- Eight finals have been finished at the China's 14th National Winter Games in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Feb. 18, 2024. Athletes make their best efforts to shine at the Games.

Fan Kexin of Heilongjiang celebrates after the women's 3000m relay final of short track speed skating event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Sun Long (L) of Jilin and Lin Xiaojun of Heilongjiang compete during the men's 1000m final of short track speed skating event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Zhao Yuanwei (2nd R) of Liaoning celebrates after winning the women's 1000m final of short track speed skating event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Ren Haobo (front) of Jilin celebrates with teammate Wu Dajing after winning the men's 5000m relay final of short track speed skating event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Long Hao of Beijing competes during the men's moguls final of freestyle skiing event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Gold medalist Hao Liyun (C) of Henan, silver medalist Yang Ya (L) of Heilongjiang and bronze medalist Cao Tianqing of Henan pose during the awarding ceremony for the women's moguls of freestyle skiing event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Meng Fanqi of Jilin competes during the women's 15km final of biathlon event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Yan Xingyuan of Hebei competes during the men's 20km final of biathlon event at the China's 14th National Winter Games in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

