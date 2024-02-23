Feature: Overseas visitors hail China's National Winter Games

HOHHOT, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- For Sean Rabbit, a figure skating coach from the United States, China's 14th National Winter Games is akin to an Olympic Games, as everything he has experienced is high-standard and exceptional.

Rabbit, the coach of China's young figure skater Zhao Qihan, posted pictures and videos of their lives during the competition on his social media, hailing the event as "No joke! Literally treated like the Olympics."

"I saw a lot of elements about the event in my hotel room, the pillows, teacups, and even the toiletries in the bathroom all had its logos and symbols," said Rabbit.

"So cool how much thought has gone into every little detail around here," the American coach added.

As China's premier national-level winter sports event following the Beijing Winter Olympics, the National Games, featuring more than 3,000 athletes, is now at its halfway point.

In addition to Chinese competitors, many overseas referees and coaches have talked up the event.

On the first gold medal day of short track speed skating, chief referee Sarah Henderson of Britain told Xinhua that "It was a very strong competition and great racing."

"The semifinals and finals today were so exciting to watch," Henderson said. "There is everything we need for a competition. It is a great event for the athletes and coaches with the fantastic ice rink and facilities here."

She also hailed the spectators, saying "They love skaters. I saw the posters of Wu Dajing. It's an enjoyable environment."

Wang Lei, an official with China's General Administration of Sport, said that one of the goals of the organizers is to make the National Games a crucial preparatory stage for the athletes eyeing the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

The rules of the competitions will also be fully in line with those of Winter Olympics. "The organizers have invited many overseas referees, and this can help athletes get more accustomed to the environment of elite international events," he added.

Canadian coach Derek Livingston also spoke highly of the hard-working Chinese halfpipe snowboarder Liu Jiayu, who grabbed a silver medal in the National Games in spite of her leg injuries.

"Working with Jiayu has been great. She's a very hard-working athlete and she's one of the best female snowboarders out there," said Livingston, adding that his dream is to help the Chinese snowboarder finish on the podium at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Roger Cole, a short track speed skating referee from Canada, said he was also impressed by the enthusiastic Chinese audience and high-quality facilities.

"I have been very, very pleased with the time I've spent in China. I found the people here to be very pleasant. I found the city to be very nice," said Cole.

"I was worried when I saw where Hulunbuir was on the map, but when I got here, people here have been very friendly. People at the arena and the hotel could not be nicer. It's just been very, very enjoyable," he added.

Russian tourist Andrei Markin came to Hulunbuir with his family to experience the ice and snow world during the Spring Festival.

Many ice and snow sports activities have been launched locally during the National Winter Games. Markin also signed up an event held at the Morgler River Scenic Area to participate in events including snow curling and snow wrestling.

"The winter sports atmosphere brought by the National Games is so great! This scenic spot combines sports, local culture and ice and snow resources to create winter tourism projects. All these are so exciting and impressive," Markin said.

