Beijing 2022 Big Air champion Su dominant in China's National Winter Games

Xinhua) 16:02, February 23, 2024

HOHHOT, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Men's Big Air champion Su Yiming claimed gold in the same event at China's 14th National Winter Games in Inner Mongolia on Friday.

In strong winds at the Zhalantun venue, the competition's first run saw most athletes struggle to land, including Su.

In the second round, Su withstood the pressure and scored 89.20 points. He continued his strong performance in the third round, grabbing the event's highest score of 93.40 points to secure the title with a total score of 182.60.

"My mistake in the first run posed a great challenge for me. I didn't have any room for error, and I needed to make all the following runs perfect. So, when I finally achieved a good score, I felt a great sense of relief," Su said.

"This is my first experience in the National Winter Games in my career. Competing with and motivating each other with teammates from China is a great thing."

Yang Wenlong from Anhui Province took silver with 175.60, followed by Sun Zhendong from Hebei Province with 159.20.

Prior to the competition, Su Yiming had just celebrated his 20th birthday.

Two years ago at Beijing 2022, Su also grabbed a silver medal in the slopestyle event.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)