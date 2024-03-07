Home>>
Trending in China | Running-horse lantern
(People's Daily App) 16:40, March 07, 2024
Running-horse lanterns are a kind of traditional Chinese lantern that uses heat from a candle to spin a paper cylinder adorned with running horses or other images. They symbolize abundant harvests and good fortune in Chinese culture. See how these lanterns are made.
