Trending in China | Running-horse lantern

(People's Daily App) 16:40, March 07, 2024

Running-horse lanterns are a kind of traditional Chinese lantern that uses heat from a candle to spin a paper cylinder adorned with running horses or other images. They symbolize abundant harvests and good fortune in Chinese culture. See how these lanterns are made.

(Produced by Lyv Mufei and Zhu Yingqi)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)