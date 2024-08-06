Picturesque views of Yani national wetland park in SW China’s Xizang

Photo shows a bird's-eye view of Yani national wetland park in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)

With rippling waters and lush vegetation, Yani national wetland park in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, presents a stunning ecological tapestry that soothes the soul in the height of summer.

Situated at the confluence of the Yarlung Zangbo River and Niyang River, the wetland park spans over 6,973 hectares at an elevation of more than 2,900 meters. The wetland boasts abundant water resources and rich biodiversity, serving as a home for over 500 wild plant species and more than 200 wild animal species.

In the past, natural and human caused factors resulted in a decrease in vegetation and severe desertification, negatively impacting the lives and livelihood of locals.

In response, Nyingchi city has implemented projects to protect and restore the ecosystems of the wetland park. The city's actions have significantly improved the ecological environment, turning what was once barren and sandy into a verdant oasis with flowing streams.

