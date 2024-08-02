Scenery of Mount Chomolhari in China's Xizang
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2024 shows the scenery of Mount Chomolhari in Yadong County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
People take photos of Mount Chomolhari from a wetland park in Yadong County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
An aerial panoramic photo taken on Aug. 1, 2024 shows the scenery of Mount Chomolhari in Yadong County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
People take photos of Mount Chomolhari from a wetland park in Yadong County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
This photo taken on Aug. 1, 2024 shows the scenery of Mount Chomolhari in Yadong County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
This photo taken on Aug. 1, 2024 shows the scenery of Mount Chomolhari in Yadong County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2024 shows the scenery of Mount Chomolhari in Yadong County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Traditional Tibetan handicrafts reach far and wide
- China invests over 300 billion yuan in Xizang road construction in 1953-2023
- Chinese scientists reveal carbon sink on Qinghai-Xizang Plateau
- Ecological beauty translates into prosperity in Lulang township, SW China’s Xizang
- Studies show significant progress in Xizang ecological security barrier construction
- Afforestation replaces blight with greenery in Xizang's capital
- Honey bee farming generates wealth for villagers in SW China's Xizang
- China's Xizang sees robust foreign trade growth in H1
- Special cooking utensils relieve high-altitude pressure in SW China's Xizang
- Historical archives bear witness to China's exercise of sovereignty over Xizang
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.