View of Basomtso scenic area in Nyingchi, SW China

Xinhua) 10:55, August 05, 2024

A bird is pictured at Basomtso scenic area, a national 5A tourist attraction, in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Tibetan macaques are pictured at Basomtso scenic area, a national 5A tourist attraction, in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

This photo taken on Aug. 2, 2024 shows a view of Basomtso scenic area, a national 5A tourist attraction, in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Tourists cruise the lake at Basomtso scenic area, a national 5A tourist attraction, in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

A parrot is pictured at Basomtso scenic area, a national 5A tourist attraction, in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

