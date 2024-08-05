Traditional Shoton Festival celebrated in Lhasa, SW China's Xizang
People carry an enormous rolled-up thangka painting of Buddha towards a platform on the hillside for sunning in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 4, 2024. Celebrations marking the traditional Shoton Festival, or Yogurt Festival, began in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Sunday. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Monks walk out of a hall at the Drepung Monastery in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 4, 2024. Celebrations marking the traditional Shoton Festival, or Yogurt Festival, began in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Sunday. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
An enormous thangka painting of Buddha is unrolled on a platform on the hillside for sunning in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 4, 2024. Celebrations marking the traditional Shoton Festival, or Yogurt Festival, began in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Sunday. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Monks carry an enormous rolled-up thangka painting of Buddha at the Drepung Monastery in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 4, 2024. Celebrations marking the traditional Shoton Festival, or Yogurt Festival, began in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Sunday. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
