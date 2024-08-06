We Are China

Lotus flowers bloom in ponds across China

Xinhua) 10:24, August 06, 2024

A bee hovers around a lotus in a pond in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 4, 2024. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists sightseeing in a lotus pond scenic area in Xinghua, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 5, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists sightseeing in a lotus pond scenic area in Xinghua, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 5, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

This photo shows a lotus in a pond in Kuancheng Manchu Autonomous County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 4, 2024. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

This photo shows a lotus in a pond in Dongnan Village in Yinan County, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 5, 2024. (Photo by Wang Yanbing/Xinhua)

A dragonfly falls on a lotus seedpod in a pond in Changning, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 5, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

This photo shows a lotus in a pond in Kuancheng Manchu Autonomous County, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 4, 2024. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

A dragonfly falls on a lotus in a pond in Changning, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 5, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

