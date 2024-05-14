Home>>
Trending in China | Beautiful and delicious lotus
(People's Daily App) 15:41, May 14, 2024
As a water plant that has been admired throughout China since ancient times, lotus flowers are regarded as divine symbols of integrity in Chinese culture. Apart from its beauty, the lotus also serves as an ingredient as its leaves, roots and seeds can be prepared in various ways.
(Video source: kuaishou; text compiled by Liu Haozhe)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
