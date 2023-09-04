Twin lotus flower of rare variety seen in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 15:15, September 04, 2023

Photo shows a twin lotus flower of "Xiaosajin," a variety also known as small versicolor lotus flower, at the Puzhehei scenic spot in Qiubei county, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Li Haolan)

A twin lotus flower of "Xiaosajin," a variety also known as small versicolor lotus flower, was spotted on Aug. 30 at the Puzhehei scenic spot in Qiubei county, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Versicolor lotus flowers have white blooms with purple-red margins. The margins of small versicolor lotus flowers are more delicate than that of lotus flowers of "Dasajin," a variety also known as large versicolor lotus flower. Versicolor lotus planting dates back hundreds of years in Puzhehei.

The flower is a rare view in autumn when the temperature drops.

