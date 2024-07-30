Feast for the eyes and palate: Lotus paradise in Taoxin township, E China’s Wuhu

Lush lotus leaves blanket a lake in Taoxin township, Wanzhi district, Wuhu city, east China’s Anhui Province. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

As summer reaches its peak, Taoxin township in Wanzhi district, Wuhu city, east China's Anhui Province, is embracing the most beautiful period of the year, since its 20,000 mu (about 1,333.33 hectares) of lotus ponds are brimming with blossoming lotus flowers.

Boasting more than 530 varieties of lotus flowers, Taoxin township's lotus viewing season spans from early June to late September every year.

A major destination for lotus appreciation in Taoxin township is its Taoxinshuiyun scenic area, where an intact ancient irrigation system made up of 10 vertical and 10 horizontal waterways is preserved. The interconnected ditches and canals together form a wonderful spectacle.

Visitors can take boat rides from the local pier to Yanzhi crossing and then get onto Xianghu islet in the scenic area, immersing themselves in vast fields of lotus blossoms. The gentle breeze carries the subtle fragrance of flowers, acting as a natural air conditioner to beat the summer heat.

Lotus appreciation in Taoxin goes beyond aesthetics. The entire plant - from flowers and leaves to seeds and roots - features prominently in local cuisine, offering a feast for both the eyes and palate.

Notably, the lotus industry has become a significant economic driver for the township. With a comprehensive lotus-based industrial chain encompassing cultivation, tourism, processing, and marketing, Taoxin township reaps an annual output value exceeding 400 million yuan ($55.16 million) from its lotus industry.

