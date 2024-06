We Are China

In pics: lotus flowers across China

Xinhua) 09:55, June 22, 2024

A dragonfly stays on the leaf of a lotus at a pond in Tancheng County, Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, June 21, 2024. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows lotus flowers at a park in Shimen Village of Dalin Town, Zhengyang County of Zhumadian City, central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Gao Wanbao/Xinhua)

A bee approaches a lotus flower in Shuilian Village of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province, June 21, 2024. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows lotus flowers at a park in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows lotus flowers at a park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows a lotus flower in the rain at a park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Du Yi/Xinhua)

A dragonfly stays on a lotus bud in Zhongjiang Village of Daguan Town, southwest China's Chongqing, June 21, 2024. (Photo by Qu Mingbin/Xinhua)

A bee approaches a lotus flower at a pond in Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, June 21, 2024. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Zhong Wenxing)