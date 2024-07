We Are China

Twin lotus flower buds draw visitors to Nanjing

Ecns.cn) 13:48, July 10, 2024

Twin lotus flower buds grow on one stalk at Xuanwu Lake, drawing many visitors to Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/yang Bo)

