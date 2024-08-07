China’s Badain Jaran Desert: A must-visit wonder on the UNESCO World Heritage List

The undulating dunes resemble golden waves shimmering brilliantly under the sunlight, a spectacular sight that leaves one in awe. This is nature's masterpiece, a stunning painting. This is the Badain Jaran Desert.

It is China's third largest and the world's fourth largest desert, and attracts visitors as a natural masterpiece and cultural treasure.

On July 26, 2024, Badain Jaran Desert - Towers of Sand and Lakes was added to the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at the 46th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in New Delhi, India.

Located in the north of Alxa Right Banner, Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Badain Jaran Desert boasts five wonders: peculiar peaks, singing sand, oasis lakes, sacred springs, and ancient temples. Its wonders have earned it a reputation as being the most beautiful desert.

Badain Jaran Desert is home to some tall stationary dunes, including the Bilutu Peak, the world's highest sand peak with an altitude of more than 1,611 meters and a relative height of over 500 meters.

These dunes are also what create the desert's singing sands. Certain dunes in the desert produce a mysterious booming sound when the wind blows. In particular, Baoritaolegai located on the edge of the desert is dubbed the "kingdom of singing sands" because of its spectacular singing sand dunes.

There are 144 crystal-clear lakes nestled between dunes, supporting lush vegetation and diverse wildlife while creating unique desert landscapes.

Natural springs in the desert are famous for their purity. The most famous spring water of the desert comes from the Yinderitu lake, which has 108 springs.

Of the desert's temples, the Badain Jaran temple, a Buddhist temple built in 1755, is one of the major landmarks. It's often referred to as the "Forbidden City of the desert".

The desert's ecosystem is a testament to nature's resilience. Plants like the saxaul tree, Korshinsk pea shrub, Zygophyllum, and desert poplar thrive in the harsh conditions, while animals such as Bactrian camels, swans, wild ducks, wild geese, toad-headed agamas and foxes have adapted to desert life.

The Badain Jaran Desert promises both excitement and serenity, providing visitors with unparalleled experiences such as witnessing the sunrise over the dunes, stargazing under pristine night skies, and embarking on thrilling off-road adventures. In one's lifetime, one must visit the Badain Jaran Desert.

