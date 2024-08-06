Highlights of Paris 2024 Olympic Games on day 10

August 06, 2024

Samuel Dickinson (L) of Great Britain and Lasse Luehrs of Germany compete during the mixed relay triathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Athletes compete during the mixed relay triathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Pablo Herrera Allepuz (R) of Spain competes with Michal Bryl of Poland during the beach volleyball men's round of 16 match at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Cathia Schar (L) of Switzerland and Miriam Casillas Garcia of Spain competes during the mixed relay triathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Alice D'Amato of Italy competes during the women's balance beam final of artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

Athletes compete during the mixed relay triathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Athletes compete during the mixed relay triathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Jani Kovacic (C) of team Slovenia competes during the men's quarterfinal of volleyball between Slovenia and Poland at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Tomasz Fornal (C) of team Poland competes during the men's quarterfinal of volleyball between Slovenia and Poland at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Gold medalist An Se Young (C) of South Korea, silver medalist He Bingjiao (L) of China and bronze medalist Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia attend the awarding ceremony after the badminton women's singles gold medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya (2nd R) of Poland competes during the women's 200m repechage round of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Athletes compete during the women's 200m repechage round of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Zou Jingyuan of China celebrates after the men's parallel bars final of artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li An)

Rhasidat Adeleke of Ireland and Alexis Holmes (L) of the United States compete during the women's 400m round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Ariadni Adamopoulou of Greece celebrates after the women's pole vault qualification at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

An Se Young (top) of South Korea competes during the badminton women's singles gold medal match between An Se Young of South Korea and He Bingjiao of China at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Brynn King of the United States competes during the women's pole vault qualification at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Gold medalist Zou Jingyuan (C) of China, silver medalist Illia Kovtun (L) of Ukraine and bronze medalist Oka Shinnosuke of Japan take selfies during the awarding ceremony after the men's parallel bars final of artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

Zou Jingyuan of China competes during the men's parallel bars final of artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

Niu Chunge of China competes during the women's pole vault qualification at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Watanabe Taiyo (L) of Japan competes during the men's water polo preliminary round group B match between Australia and Japan at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

(240805) -- LE BOURGET, Aug. 5, 2024 (Xinhua) -- Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland competes during the women's speed qualification seeding heats of sport climbing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Le Bourget, France, on Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

(240805) -- PARIS, Aug. 5, 2024 (Xinhua) -- Ma Ning (L) of team China competes during the women's quarterfinal of hockey between Australia and China at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Colombes, northwest suburbs of Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

(240805) -- PARIS, Aug. 5, 2024 (Xinhua) -- Zou Meirong (C) of team China competes during the women's quarterfinal of hockey between Australia and China at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Colombes, northwest suburbs of Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Goalkeeper Vladimir Misovic (C) of Serbia competes during the men's water polo preliminary round group B match between Hungary and Serbia at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

