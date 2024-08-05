Home>>
Chen beats world No. 1 Sun to defend table tennis women's singles title at Paris 2024
(Xinhua) 10:50, August 05, 2024
PARIS, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Chen Meng defended her Olympic crown in the table tennis women's singles after defeating world No. 1 Sun Yingsha 4-2 in the final at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.
Chen, 30, second seed in the event, outclassed compatriot Sun 4-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-9 and 11-6 at the South Paris Arena 4.
Paris saw the second Chen-Sun Olympic singles final showdown. At Tokyo 2020, Chen also overcame Sun 4-2 to claim the Olympic title.
Earlier on Saturday, Hina Hayata of Japan claimed the bronze medal after beating Shin Yu-bin of South Korea 4-2.
