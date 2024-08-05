Liu Yang wins China's first gymnastics gold of Paris Olympics
Liu Yang of China celebrates after the men's rings final of artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)
PARIS, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Liu Yang secured China's first gymnastics gold medal of the Paris Olympics on Sunday when he led all the way to win the men's rings event.
The defending champion scored 15.300 points to lead a 1-2 finish for China in the event. His compatriot Zou Jingyuan took silver with 15.233, ahead of Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece, who posted 15.100.
Samir Ait Said, the only male athlete representing host nation France in artistic gymnastics, finished fourth with 15.000.
Liu Yang of China competes during the men's rings final of artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)
Zou Jingyuan of China reacts before the men's rings final of artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)
Liu Yang of China reacts during the men's rings final of artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)
Zou Jingyuan (L) of China reacts during the men's rings final of artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)
Zou Jingyuan of China competes during the men's rings final of artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)
