Olympics | China's Zheng creates history to reach women's tennis final

Xinhua) 08:56, August 02, 2024

Zheng Qinwen of China celebrates winning the women's singles semi-final match of tennis between Zheng Qinwen of China and Iga Swiatek of Poland at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

PARIS, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Australian Open finalist Zheng Qinwen upset top seed Iga Swiatek 6-2, 7-5 in a historic win to book her place in the gold medal match of Olympic women's singles here at Roland Garros on Thursday.

The victory marked China's best result in the Olympic tennis women's singles event since two-time Grand Slam winner Li Na reached the last four at Beijing 2008.

"I'm so happy that I could make history for Chinese tennis because I have always wanted to be one of the athletes who can win a medal for our country. And right now, I am one of them. But I know the fight is not over. It's not the end of tennis. The tournament is very long. So I'm really happy, but at the same time, I want to say I'm aiming for more. I have made history already, but I don't want to stop here," Zheng said.

Both women arrived at Court Philippe-Chatrier after having come through tough three-set matches the day before. Swiatek, a four-time French Open winner, entered the match with a perfect 6-0 record against China's number one.

Despite Zheng's three-hour battle with German veteran Angelique Kerber on Wednesday, it was Swiatek who started slower. The number one seed was made to work to hold her service in the opening game before Zheng broke at the second time of asking.

Before the changeover, both women broke each other with ease, reflecting shades of Zheng's attritional win against Kerber, where both women broke each other numerous times throughout the match. In the following game, Zheng broke again before carrying her momentum through the set.

Starting the second set, Swiatek broke Zheng twice consecutively to take a 4-0 lead. But Zheng battled back, breaking Swiatek twice to win four games on the trot.

"I think the key is just to play every single point. Because I remember before when I'm at this stage, I let the match go. I said I lost the set, let's fight for the third set. But today, no, I didn't use this mentality. I said I was just gonna fight for every single point. Let's see what's going to happen. I was playing smart, waiting for my chance. Little by little, I started to get back into the match," Zheng said.

After a titanic battle over deuce in which Zheng held her serve, the match entered the crucial period late in the set, with both women fighting hard to swing the match in their favor. It was Zheng who made the first major step towards victory, breaking Swiatek in the 11th game.

After the game, Swiatek passed by the mixed zone without a word.

Zheng Qinwen of China celebrates winning the women's singles semi-final match of tennis between Zheng Qinwen of China and Iga Swiatek of Poland at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

