China's Chen Yuxi/Quan Hongchan win women's synchro 10m platform

Xinhua) 11:44, August 01, 2024

Chen Yuxi/Quan Hongchan (R) of China compete during the women's synchronised 10m platform final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

PARIS, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese star divers Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan eased to the women's synchronized 10m platform title at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Having paired up to win three times in a row at the World Championships, Chen and Quan dominated the final and topped with 359.10 points.

"I feel our performance is OK," said the 17-year-old Quan, who has been already a sensation with her always nearly perfect dives. "Our dives could be better, but our synchronization improved a little bit."

Kim Mi Rae and Jo Jin Mi of DPR Korea, who took silver at this year's World Championships, finished second with 315.90 points. Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson of Britain grabbed the bronze medal with 304.38 points.

While commenting on the Chinese duo, the 19-year-old Spendolini Sirieix said, "I really think they are the best of the best. They are the people we chase, kind of inspiration to look at. I have nothing more to say. They are just so good. Their diving is incredible."

This victory also marked China's seventh straight Olympic gold in this event.

Chen and Quan were nearly 30 points ahead of their nearest rivals after only three rounds before closing out the competition by a margin of over 40 points.

But Chen, who won this event at Tokyo with Zhang Jiaqi, admitted she was too nervous to perform her best.

"I was too young at last Olympic Games, so I didn't really understand how different the Olympic Games is to other competitions. I was way more nervous this time," said the 18-year-old.

Both Chen and Quan will compete in the individual event in Paris as Quan was the defending champion.

"I think all we need to do is try our best. No matter who will win the individual gold at last, I will be happy as long as it belongs to China," said Quan.

Chen Yuxi/Quan Hongchan (R) of China compete during the women's synchronised 10m platform final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Gold medalists Chen Yuxi/Quan Hongchan of China, silver medalists Jo Jin Mi/Kim Mi Rae of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and bronze medalists Andrea Spendolini Sirieix/Lois Toulson of Great Britain attend the awarding ceremony after the women's synchronised 10m platform final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Gold medalists Chen Yuxi/Quan Hongchan (R) of China pose for photos during the awarding ceremony after the women's synchronised 10m platform final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Gold medalists Chen Yuxi/Quan Hongchan (R) of China reacts during the awarding ceremony after the women's synchronised 10m platform final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Gold medalists Chen Yuxi/Quan Hongchan (R) of China hug after the women's synchronised 10m platform final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

