Paris 2024: men's individual 1/16 elimination round of archery

Xinhua) 10:41, August 01, 2024

Wang Yan of China competes during the men's individual 1/16 elimination round of archery at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Wang Yan of China competes during the men's individual 1/32 elimination round of archery at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Wang Yan of China is seen during the men's individual 1/32 elimination round of archery at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Wang Yan of China competes during the men's individual 1/16 elimination round of archery at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Wang Yan (L) of China communicates with his coach during the men's individual 1/32 elimination round of archery at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Wang Yan of China competes during the men's individual 1/32 elimination round of archery at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

