Olympics | Four boxers secure medal places at Paris 2024

Xinhua) 09:22, August 01, 2024

Yang Wenlu of China celebrates winning the women's 60kg quarterfinal of boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

PARIS, July 31 (Xinhua) -- With the quarterfinals for women's 60kg boxing having concluded on Wednesday, four boxers are now assured of medals, including China's Yang Wenlu, Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Kellie Harrington of Ireland and silver medalist Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil.

Unlike most Olympic sports, the podium for boxing is slightly bigger, with two bronze medal winners instead of one, which means that every contestant reaching the semifinals is assured of at least a bronze medal.

"Today I became a double Olympic medalist and that's more history. I just know I have people up above looking down on me, and they're with me every step of the way," said Harrington. "I'm happy in what I'm doing, and I've said it from day one - whatever happens, happens."

China's Yang had a hard-fought showdown with the eighth-seeded Natalia Shadrina of Serbia, winning the match 3-2.

"In general, I was a little anxious and did not play very well. Shadrina's overall ability is very strong, and her techniques are also very comprehensive. I also learned a lot from the competition against her," Yang noted.

Refugee boxer Cinder Winner Djankeu Ngamba defeated third-seeded Tammara Amanda Thibeault of Canada on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the women's 75kg category.

The 25-year-old boxer, who was born in Cameroon and now lives in the United Kingdom, would be the first athlete from the Refugee Olympic Team to win a medal if she beats France's Davina Michel on Sunday.

In another bout on Wednesday, China's Li Qian, top seed in the women's 75kg, cruised past Hergie Bacyadan of the Philippines 5-0 to reach the quarterfinals.

Yang Wenlu (L) of China competes against Natalia Shadrina of Serbia during the women's 60kg quarterfinal of boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Yang Wenlu (R) of China competes against Natalia Shadrina of Serbia during the women's 60kg quarterfinal of boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Yang Wenlu (L) of China competes against Natalia Shadrina of Serbia during the women's 60kg quarterfinal of boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Yang Wenlu (R) of China celebrates winning the women's 60kg quarterfinal of boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Yang Wenlu of China celebrates winning the women's 60kg quarterfinal of boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

