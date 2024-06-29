China announces cycling squad for Paris 2024

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Cycling Association announced its 15-member squad for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on its official website on Friday.

Nine track cyclists, including two player alternate card owners Jiang Yulu and Li Zhiwei, will take part in Paris 2024. Olympic champion Bao Shanju and her mates Guo Yufang, Yuan Liying will compete for China's third gold in women's team sprint in a row. The trio just surpassed the world record set by Germen cyclists at the Chinese cycling track league finals on Wednesday.

Liu Jiali, Guo Shuai, Zhou Yu and Liu Qi are also in the squad.

In the women's freestyle BMX, Sun Jiaqi and Deng Yawen qualified for Paris Games after passing through the Olympic Qualification Series (OQS). The duo, who beat Britain Olympic champion Charlotte Worthington and world champion Hannah Roberts of the U.S. in the OQS Shanghai, have chance to reach the podium in Paris.

In the cycling road events, Tang Xin and Lyu Xianjing are ready to show their strength. Wu Zhifan and Mi Jiujiang will participate in the Olympic mountain bike event at the Elancourt Hill on July 28-29.

