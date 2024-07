Chinese delegation members for Paris 2024 (part 5)

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Following are the athletes of the Chinese delegation for the Paris Olympic Games which were released here on Saturday:

Taekwondo

Guo Qing, Luo Zongshi, Song Jie, Zhou Zeqi, Liang Yushuai, Song Zhaoxiang.

Surfing

Yang Siqi.

Tennis

Wang Xinyu, Wang Xiyu, Zhang Shuai, Zheng Qinwen, Zheng Saisai, Yuan Yue, Zhang Zhizhen.

Triathlon

Lin Xinyu.

Volleyball

Yuan Xinyue, Zhu Ting, Diao Linyu, Gao Yi, Gong Xiangyu, Wang Yuanyuan, Zhang Changning, Li Yingying, Zheng Yixin, Ding Xia, Wang Mengjie, Wu Mengjie, Zhuang Yushan.

Beach Volleyball

Xue Chen, Xia Xinyi

Weightlifting

Hou Zhihui, Luo Shifang, Li Wenwen, Li Fabin, Shi Zhiyong, Liu Huanhua.

Wrestling

Feng Ziqi, Pang Qianyu, Hong Kexin, Zhou Feng, Wang Juan, Cao Liguo, Qian Haitao, Meng Lingzhe, Zou Wanhao, Lu Feng, Habila Awsayman, Deng Zhiwei.

