Hong Kong welcomes upcoming Paris Olympic Games

Ecns.cn) 13:43, July 10, 2024

Decorations are installed at a park in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Regionto greet the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games, July 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11, followed by the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.

