Hong Kong welcomes upcoming Paris Olympic Games
Decorations are installed at a park in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Regionto greet the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games, July 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11, followed by the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.
Decorations are installed at a park in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Regionto greet the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games, July 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Decorations are installed at a park in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Regionto greet the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games, July 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Decorations are installed at a park in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Regionto greet the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games, July 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.