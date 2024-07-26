Home>>
Global wishes from Beijing: Celebrating Paris 2024
(People's Daily Online) 08:39, July 26, 2024
With the 2024 Summer Olympics just around the corner, People's Daily Online spoke to young people from all around the world who have extended their best wishes to the games in Paris from Beijing.
