Together in Beijing: Embracing the Olympic spirit ahead of Paris 2024

People's Daily Online) 08:42, July 26, 2024

While the Paris Olympics approach, People's Daily Online spoke with young people from different continents who had visited the Beijing Olympic Museum, where they had embraced the Olympic spirit and made international friends.

Let's hear what they say about their impression of Beijing, the "Dual Olympic City," and their expectations for the upcoming Paris Olympics!

