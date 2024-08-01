Paris 2024: women's pool A match of hockey between Netherlands and China

Xinhua) 08:54, August 01, 2024

Players of China are seen prior to the women's pool A match of hockey between the Netherlands and China in Colombes, northwest suburbs of Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Ma Ning (R) of China competes during the women's pool A match of hockey between the Netherlands and China in Colombes, northwest suburbs of Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Gu Bingfeng (front) of China competes during the women's pool A match of hockey between the Netherlands and China in Colombes, northwest suburbs of Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Ma Ning (front) of China competes during the women's pool A match of hockey between the Netherlands and China in Colombes, northwest suburbs of Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Zhong Jiaqi (R) of China vies for the ball during the women's pool A match of hockey between China and the Netherlands in Colombes, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Goalkeeper Ye Jiao of China attempts to make a save during the women's pool A match of hockey between China and the Netherlands in Colombes, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Zou Meirong (L) of China talks with the umpire during the women's pool A match of hockey between the Netherlands and China in Colombes, northwest suburbs of Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)