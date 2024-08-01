Olympics | China's Pan breaks world record to win men's 100m freestyle gold

Gold medalist Pan Zhanle (C) of China, silver medalist Kyle Chalmers (L) of Australia and bronze medalist David Popovici of Romania pose during the victory ceremony for the men's 100m freestyle of swimming at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

PARIS, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China's Pan Zhanle set a new world record as he stormed to victory in the men's 100m freestyle final at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Pan touched the wall in 46.40 seconds, more than a second ahead of Australian Kyle Chalmers, who took silver.

Romania's David Popovici claimed bronze, one hundredth of a second further back.

Pan's time eclipsed his own previous record of 46.80 set in Doha in February.

"I felt a great deal of pressure before the race because many of my teammates did not deliver good performance and did not win the medals they were aiming for," Pan said.

"Today I did not expect to break the record actually. It's a perfect result and it's a big step for me and the Chinese swimming team."

The 19-year-old said that he had slept little before the final because of a doping test that ran into the early hours of the morning.

"The doping test after the team relay went until 2:30am," he said. "I did not sleep well and did not feel good today when I arrived at the arena. All the tests have not affected me much and I'm not annoyed by it. It's a part of the rules."

Pan Zhanle (R) of China shakes hands with Kyle Chalmers of Australia after the men's 100m freestyle final of swimming at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Pan Zhanle of China prepares before the men's 100m freestyle final of swimming at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Pan Zhanle of China celebrates after the men's 100m freestyle final of swimming at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Gold medalist Pan Zhanle of China shows his medal during the victory ceremony for the men's 100m freestyle of swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Gold medalist Pan Zhanle (1st L) of China takes selfies after the victory ceremony for the men's 100m freestyle of swimming at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Gold medalist Pan Zhanle (C) of China, silver medalist Kyle Chalmers (L) of Australia and bronze medalist David Popovici of Romania pose for a selfie the victory ceremony for the men's 100m freestyle of swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

