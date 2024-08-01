Olympics | China's Wang Yan into round of 16 in archery men's individual

Xinhua) 09:26, August 01, 2024

PARIS, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China's Wang Yan reached the round of 16 in men's individual archery at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday and will next face South Korea's Lee Woo-seok.

Wang shot nine arrows with no fewer than nine points per arrow to win 6-0 against Oscar Ticas of El Salvador in the round of 64. He maintained his momentum and won 6-2 against Hugo Franco of Cuba to gain his way into the round of 32 eliminations.

South Korea's Lee gave an impressive performance as expected, winning 6-0 in both men's individual 1/32 and 1/16 elimination rounds.

Thursday's round of 16 men's individual competition will also pit world No. 1 Marcus D'Almeida of Brazil and South Korea's Kim Woo-jin.

