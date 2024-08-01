Paris 2024: women's 75kg preliminary round of 16 of boxing

Li Qian of China reacts before the women's 75kg preliminary round of 16 of boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Li Qian (L) of China competes against Hergie Bacyadan of the Philippines during the women's 75kg preliminary round of 16 of boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Li Qian (R) of China competes against Hergie Bacyadan of the Philippines during the women's 75kg preliminary round of 16 of boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Li Qian of China reacts after the women's 75kg preliminary round of 16 of boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Li Qian (R) of China reacts before the women's 75kg preliminary round of 16 of boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

