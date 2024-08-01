Paris 2024: 50m rifle 3 positions men's qualification of shooting
Du Linshu of China reacts during the 50m rifle 3 positions men's qualification of shooting at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Serhiy Kulish of Ukraine competes during the 50m rifle 3 positions men's qualification of shooting at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Istvan Peni of Hungary reacts during the 50m rifle 3 positions men's qualification of shooting at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Jon-Hermann Hegg of Norway competes during the 50m rifle 3 positions men's qualification of shooting at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Liu Yukun of China competes during the 50m rifle 3 positions men's qualification of shooting at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
