Paris 2024: 50m rifle 3 positions men's qualification of shooting

Xinhua) 11:41, August 01, 2024

Du Linshu of China reacts during the 50m rifle 3 positions men's qualification of shooting at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Serhiy Kulish of Ukraine competes during the 50m rifle 3 positions men's qualification of shooting at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Istvan Peni of Hungary reacts during the 50m rifle 3 positions men's qualification of shooting at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Jon-Hermann Hegg of Norway competes during the 50m rifle 3 positions men's qualification of shooting at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Liu Yukun of China competes during the 50m rifle 3 positions men's qualification of shooting at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

