Paris 2024: women's singles round of 32 table tennis match
Sun Yingsha of China competes during the women's singles round of 32 table tennis match between Sun Yingsha of China and Ni Xia Lian of Luxembourg at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Sun Yingsha of China reacts during the women's singles round of 32 table tennis match between Sun Yingsha of China and Ni Xia Lian of Luxembourg at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Ni Xia Lian (R) of Luxembourg reacts during the women's singles round of 32 table tennis match between Sun Yingsha of China and Ni Xia Lian of Luxembourg at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Ni Xia Lian (R) of Luxembourg competes during the women's singles round of 32 table tennis match between Sun Yingsha of China and Ni Xia Lian of Luxembourg at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Sun Yingsha (L) of China communicates with Ni Xia Lian (C) of Luxembourg after the women's singles round of 32 table tennis match between Sun Yingsha of China and Ni Xia Lian of Luxembourg at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
