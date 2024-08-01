Paris 2024: badminton men's singles group play stage group A match
Shi Yuqi of China acknowledges the audience after the badminton men's singles group play stage group A match between Shi Yuqi of China and Giovanni Toti of Italy at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
Shi Yuqi of China waves to spectators after the badminton men's singles group play stage group A match between Shi Yuqi of China and Giovanni Toti of Italy at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
Giovanni Toti of Italy competes during the badminton men's singles group play stage group A match between Shi Yuqi of China and Giovanni Toti of Italy at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
Shi Yuqi (R) of China shakes hands with Giovanni Toti of Italy after the badminton men's singles group play stage group A match between Shi Yuqi of China and Giovanni Toti of Italy at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
Shi Yuqi of China competes during the badminton men's singles group play stage group A match between Shi Yuqi of China and Giovanni Toti of Italy at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
Shi Yuqi of China competes during the badminton men's singles group play stage group A match between Shi Yuqi of China and Giovanni Toti of Italy at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
Photos
