Paris 2024: badminton men's singles group play stage group A match

Xinhua) 11:42, August 01, 2024

Shi Yuqi of China acknowledges the audience after the badminton men's singles group play stage group A match between Shi Yuqi of China and Giovanni Toti of Italy at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Shi Yuqi of China waves to spectators after the badminton men's singles group play stage group A match between Shi Yuqi of China and Giovanni Toti of Italy at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Giovanni Toti of Italy competes during the badminton men's singles group play stage group A match between Shi Yuqi of China and Giovanni Toti of Italy at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Shi Yuqi (R) of China shakes hands with Giovanni Toti of Italy after the badminton men's singles group play stage group A match between Shi Yuqi of China and Giovanni Toti of Italy at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Shi Yuqi of China competes during the badminton men's singles group play stage group A match between Shi Yuqi of China and Giovanni Toti of Italy at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Shi Yuqi of China competes during the badminton men's singles group play stage group A match between Shi Yuqi of China and Giovanni Toti of Italy at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

