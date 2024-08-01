Paris 2024: women's singles group play stage match of badminton between Denmark and China
Chen Yufei (R) of China competes against Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark during the badminton women's singles group play stage match at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark competes during the badminton women's singles group play stage match against Chen Yufei of China at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark competes during the badminton women's singles group play stage match against Chen Yufei of China at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
Chen Yufei of China competes during the badminton women's singles group play stage match against Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
Chen Yufei of China celebrates after scoring during the badminton women's singles group play stage match against Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
Chen Yufei of China celebrates after scoring during the badminton women's singles group play stage match against Mia Blichfeldt at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Chen Yufei of China celebrates after the badminton women's singles group play stage match against Mia Blichfeldt at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark competes during the badminton women's singles group play stage match against Chen Yufei of China at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Chen Yufei of China celebrates after scoring during the badminton women's singles group play stage match against Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Chen Yufei of China celebrates after scoring during the badminton women's singles group play stage match against Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
